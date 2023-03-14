Dienstag, März 14, 2023
StartNachrichtenCredit Suisse räumt Fehler ein
Nachrichten

Credit Suisse räumt Fehler ein

UNITEDNETWORKER
By UNITEDNETWORKER

Zürich (dts Nachrichtenagentur) – Die Schweizer Großbank Credit Suisse hat am Dienstag ihren Geschäftsbericht für das Jahr 2022 veröffentlicht – und darin Fehler eingeräumt. „Based upon its review and evaluation, the Groups management has concluded that, as of December 31, 2022, the Groups internal control over financial reporting was not effective as it did not design and maintain an effective risk assessment process to identify and analyze the risk of material misstatements in its financial statements“, heißt es darin.

Und weiter: „The Board of Directors of Credit Suisse (Schweiz) AG concluded that this material weakness could result in misstatements of account balances or disclosures that would result in a material misstatement to the annual financial statements of Credit Suisse (Schweiz) AG that potentially would not be prevented or detected.“ Die Credit Suisse war in den letzten Tagen im Zuge des Abverkaufs von Bankaktien nach der Pleite von zwei US-Banken besonders kräftig gebeutelt worden. Allerdings geht es schon seit Jahren mit dem Aktienkurs fast kontinuierlich bergab.


Foto: Logo der Credit Suisse, über dts Nachrichtenagentur

Foto/Quelle: dts

Vorheriger Artikel
CDU baut laut Infratest-Umfrage Vorsprung in Hessen aus
Nächster Artikel
Supermärkte klagen über Lieferengpässe
UNITEDNETWORKER
UNITEDNETWORKER
Der UNITEDNETWORKER akribisch recherchierte Informationen über Gründer und Startups. Neben Porträts junger Unternehmer und erfolgreicher Startups und deren Erfahrungen liegt der Fokus auf KnowHow von A bis Z sowohl für Gründer, Startups und Interessierte. Wir begleiten, Startups von der Gründungsphase bis zum erfolgreichen Exit.

UNITEDNETWORKER NEWSLETTER

ABONNIERE jetzt unseren kostenlosen Newsletter und erhalte Regelmäßig die wichtigsten Tipps für deine Karriere bequem per eMail in dein Postfach!

Wir senden keinen Spam! Erfahre mehr in unserer Datenschutzerklärung.

- Advertisment -spot_img

Neueste Beiträge

Das könnte dir auch gefallen!

Meist Gelesene Beiträge

Neueste Beiträge

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Newspaper is your news, entertainment, music fashion website. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos straight from the entertainment industry.

Contact us: contact@unitednetworker.com

FOLLOW US

© UNITEDNETWORKER Powered by StartupValley Media & Publishing