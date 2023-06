Franchise: Der Schlüssel zum erfolgreichen Unternehmensstart

Markus Elsässer is the founder and publisher of StartupValley Magazine as well as StartupValley Media & Publishing. Together with his team, he shares his knowledge from over 7,000 interviews with the world's most successful entrepreneurs and provides step-by-step guidance on how to ignite one's own rocket. In recent years, he has organized startup events with several thousand participants and personally invested in innovative startup projects. As a mentor and speaker, he is a sought-after sparring partner. In the 90s, he began his career in sales for several major US companies, where he established large sales structures during the 90s and early 2000s. He is also a co-founder of THE PUBLISHER GANG.