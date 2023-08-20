Sonntag, August 20, 2023
Podcast Tipp: Fundscene Talk Folge 57

Wir haben einen Podcast Tipp für Euch:

In der heutigen Folge sprechen ⁠Michael Sälzer⁠ von Racemates und Chefredakteur ⁠Stefan Kny⁠ über Coco-Cola NFTs, Adidas „Into the Metaverse“ und weitere NFT Themen.

Arbeitspapier:

Nifty News: Trader nabs 800 ETH by baiting a bot, NFT thefts slow and more https://cointelegraph.com/news/trader-baits-bot-july-nft-volume-drops-nifty-news
News Explorer — NFT Trader Admits Nabbing $1.5 Million in Ethereum After ‘Elizab.eth’ Gets Rekt on Blur https://decrypt.co/news-explorer?pinned=257071&title=nft-trader-admits-nabbing-15-million-in-ethereum-after-elizabeth-gets-rekt-on-blur

FBI Alert: Crypto Scammers are Masquerading as NFT Developers https://thehackernews.com/2023/08/fbi-alert-crypto-scammers-are.html

NFT Market Slump Hits Artists Hard: Payouts to Creators Plunge 98% as Royalties Slashed https://cryptonews.com/news/nft-market-slump-hits-artists-hard-payouts-creators-plunge-98-as-royalties-slashed.htm
3 Cheap Metaverse Stocks That Smart Investors Will Snap Up Now https://investorplace.com/2023/08/3-cheap-metaverse-stocks-that-smart-investors-will-snap-up-now/
You Can Try On Copenhagen Fashion Week’s Latest Styles in the Metaverse https://decrypt.co/151520/copenhagen-fashion-week-drest-game

Leonardo’s $450m Salvator Mundi returns as an NFT https://www.theartnewspaper.com/2023/08/08/leonardos-450m-salvator-mundi-returns-as-an-nft

Gala Games Shifts NFTs to GalaChain; Partners with Elixir Games https://nftnow.com/news/gala-games-migrating-nft-items-to-gala-chain/

Grimes, who once banked $5.8 million in 20 minutes by selling crypto art, says she’s made more from NFTs than from her entire music career https://www.insider.com/grimes-nfts-millions-music-career-2023-8

Crypto applications need to focus on attracting new people, says trader Ansem https://blockworks.co/news/web3-ansem-attracting-new-people

From the Page to the Stage: Metaverse expert Matthew Ball to Keynote at SBC Summit Barcelona https://finance.yahoo.com/news/page-stage-metaverse-expert-matthew-104200349.html?guccounter=1&guce_referrer=aHR0cHM6Ly93d3cuZ29vZ2xlLmNvbS8&guce_referrer_sig=AQAAAMElBWXb860bftxRnIzVsJhS7ZBLBOocULhkPtWTjKnFaL4bk_cxBTgKL5fVedfgftk1p_boqTG9M6zMKJN1nCK4qOkrABFGgO2z5i73lE76YQma-1vePJkBLwQpV9rgUZANREdYzUyIDUljgXhvx2OTKkf-oPzuRC2MuM-XpxdB
Vandals messing up your metaverse? Apple’s new patent lets you delete virtual graffiti https://www.zdnet.com/article/vandals-messing-up-your-metaverse-apples-new-patent-lets-you-delete-virtual-graffiti/

What is the Metaverse and What Can You Do in it? https://www.financemagnates.com/cryptocurrency/what-is-the-metaverse-and-what-can-you-do-in-it/

News Explorer — CocaCola Launches Masterpiece NFT Collection on Coinbase’s Ethereum Layer-2 Network https://decrypt.co/news-explorer?pinned=266349&title=cocacola-launches-masterpiece-nft-collection-on-coinbases-ethereum-layer-2-network

Solana Dominates NFT Scene, Leaving Cardano in Dust https://u.today/solana-dominates-nft-scene-leaving-cardano-in-dust

Shiba Inu surges; DeGods Season 3 unveiled; risk sentiment improves for US stocks https://forkast.news/shiba-inu-surges-degods-season-3/

NFT 101: Your Guide for Navigating NFTs in 2023 and beyond https://www.nftculture.com/guides/nft-101-your-guide-for-navigating-nfts-in-2023-and-beyond/

Metaverse Summit 2023 to Light up Paris with Support from NFT Plazas https://nftplazas.com/metaverse-summit-2023/

Coca-Cola launches NFT’s on Coinbase’s Base https://crypto.news/coca-cola-launches-nfts-on-coinbases-base/

Neal Stephenson’s Metaverse Vision Is One Step Closer as Lamina1 Blockchain Launches Betanet https://www.coindesk.com/web3/2023/08/14/neal-stephensons-metaverse-vision-is-one-step-closer-as-lamina1-blockchain-launches-betanet/

Metaverse project The Sandbox unlocks $133M worth of tokens https://cointelegraph.com/news/metaverse-project-the-sandbox-unlocks-133m-worth-of-tokens

adidas Originals Heads “Into The Metaverse” With A Special Superstar https://sneakernews.com/2023/08/14/bored-ape-yacht-club-adidas-superstar-into-the-metaverse-ie1841/

Mehr im Bereich web3.

Fundscene NFT Talk Folge 57 – Coca-Cola, Adidas und mehr

